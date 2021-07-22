MadameNoire Featured Video

Michaela Coel is stepping into the Marvel Universe. According to Variety, Coel has been added to the cast of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Production began last month and Coel was spotted at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia with the film’s director Ryan Coogler. There are no details about her role in the film.

Coel will joining the current cast which includes Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira. There was uncertainty around whether there would be a Black Panther sequel due to Chadwick Boseman’s sudden death from colon cancer last year. It was confirmed that T’Challa’s role won’t be re-casted but the film will go on.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Black Panther shook the world when it hit theaters in February of 2018. It grossed $1.34 billion across movie theaters worldwide and became Marvel’s highest-grossing film outside of the Avengers franchise of all time. Black Panther also won three Academy Awards including Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, the first ever Oscars for Marvel Studios.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to debut in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Coel rose to fame with her 2015 Netflix series, Chewing Gum, which only lasted two seasons. She most recently starred in HBO Max’s I May Destroy You, a drama centered around a woman trying to process her rape trauma, and Black Mirror. Coel has also starred in films Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Been So Long.