Celebrities React To The Death Of Chadwick Boseman

Sadly, actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away after battling cancer, the Associated Press reported. He was 43-years-old. Boseman was reportedly suffering from stage four of colon cancer. He had never spoke about his diagnosis publicly. Boseman was diagnosed four years ago.

The Black Panther star died on August 28, 2020 at his Los Angeles, California home with his wife Taylor Simone Ledward by his side.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement on social media. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Fans were concerned about the 42 star back in April when he appeared to look very thin. His name even began trending on Twitter as fans wanted answers about why he had lost so much weight. We had reported that his weight loss could’ve been because he adapted a different diet while preparing for his role as T’Challa. It turns out his weight loss was associated with his fight with cancer.

“Yeah, we had a couple of diets. It went through some stages. At first, I was eating a lot of meat, and then I felt like it was too much for the amount of energy we needed to extend every day. So my diet became more vegetarian as we went along,” the South Carolina native told Variety in 2018. “It’s a lot of eating because there’s a lot of physical activity. The character has to have a lot of agility. It’s like when you see a boxer and he looks like he put on weight, but he actually dropped weight.”

After the news of his death many celebrities and public figures like Viola Davis, Joe Biden, John Legend and more went to social media to express their shock and condolences. Take a look at their tweets below.

We send our condolences to Boseman’s family.