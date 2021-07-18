MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s officially been one month since Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their precious twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir into the world. Now the pair are celebrating “Dem Boyz” with a set of new heartwarming family photos.

On July 16, De La Rosa shared the sweet pictures of the newborn babies to Instagram alongside the Wild ‘n Out TV show host.

“ONE MONTH OLD. ZION & ZILLION CANNON,” the caption read.

In the first photo, Nick and the DJ can be seen cuddling up with their sweet twins, and in another, the new mom and father of seven plant a kiss on the boys’ cheeks.

Adorable right?

De La Rosa and Cannon welcomed the twins back on June 14 and shortly after she gave birth, the former America’s Got Talent personality announced the birth of his first child “Zen” with model Alyssa Scott on June 21.

Nick shares 10-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey and two children with ex Brittany Bell: 4-year-old son Golden Sagon and 6-month old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon.

The 40-year-old star recently opened up about why he has fathered so many children during his Power 106 radio show earlier this month.

“I don’t have no accident,” Cannon shared before joking about how fast he procreates. “I’m like a seahorse out here. That’s just the way I’m procreating.”

Ultimately Nick revealed that he’s happy with the women he’s chosen to be the mother of his children adding: