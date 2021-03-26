MadameNoire Featured Video

After issuing a public apology to Evelyn Lozada on-air, Wendy Williams and the “Basketball Wives” star appeared together on Williams’ daytime TV talk show where they mended fences and put an end to their throwback beef.

“Let me tell you all why Evelyn and I were in a fight,” Williams said. “I didn’t mean anything. I just do Hot Topics. Evelyn was dating a baseball player named Carl Crawford. When I was doing the story, I was just being Wendy and I said something like, ‘A walking cash register. Cha-ching.’ Like that. So your feelings were hurt by that and then you clapped back to me saying that a man I used to be involved with was in Miami at her shoe store with another woman.”

Williams, whose ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was exposed for having a series of affairs during their marriage, shared that she actually didn’t believe Lozada when she first made the comment.

“Now see, I totally didn’t believe it because I’m like, ‘Who does that? Whatever happened to doing your dirt… or not at all?'”

Lozada went on to clarify that she didn’t actually see Hunter, but that he had an assistant make the purchases for him.

“He wouldn’t come to the store. He would have someone else purchase the shoes, but we knew who he was purchasing the shoes for.”

Not making the entire segment about Hunter, Lozada and Williams then shifted the conversation to the reconciliation of their own relationship.

“Well, we made up and I’m glad about that,” said Williams

“I’m glad too,” Lozada added. “I think in all honesty, it really did hit me like a ton of bricks. I just had a baby. It took me like 21 years to have this child and I had a boy. At the time, we were in Arizona and my family was in town. It not only hurt me but my family was also like, ‘What the hell?'”

In addition to accepting the daytime talk show host’s January apology, Lozada also apologized for the role that she played in the feud.

“I know that you also have a son and I wasn’t thinking about him when I made my comments,” said the reality star.

“It’s cool. He wasn’t watching,” said Wendy.

Watch their full discussion below.