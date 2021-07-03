MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams has made a career of speaking about celebrities’ personal lives, including their romantic relationships. Sometimes her assessments offend the general public and sometimes she’s only pointing out what the rest of us have observed, so no one has a problem with it. See: her assessment of Erica Mena and Safaree’s relationship.

But apparently, Wendy took it too far when she made social media influencer turned celebrity Tabitha Brown a “Hot Topic” on her show.

Brown recently told all of her followers that she achieved a longtime dream of hers by being able to retire her husband Chance Brown from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Browns have been married for over two decades and Tabitha shared that when she and her husband moved to L.A. in 2004, the only thing they had was Tab’s dream of pursuing an acting career. Neither one of them had a job. Tabitha began working at Macy’s and Chance started training to become an LAPD officer.

Tabitha recalled that her husband told her:

“We wouldn’t have to worry about one income being shaky. You would always be able to pursue your dream without having to have a real steady career outside of acting.”

Tabitha promised him that if he took on this career, she would need five years before she became successful enough where he wouldn’t have to be involved in such a dangerous occupation.

“I said give me five years babe. Then I’ma blow up and Ima take you out of there and you can pursue something that you love, a dream that you have.”

The two agreed, but it was 15 years before Tabitha was able to keep her word.

Tabitha is a rising celebrity, who might not traditionally be on Wendy’s radar, still she had some thoughts about this decision.

During “Hot Topics,” Wendy said:

“Nope. I was married to one of those. I make the money and so and so forth. Go live your dreams, buy a business, stay with me but go, go, go. See how that turned out. I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. Then they invest in stuff and lose the money. Then they invest in something else and the money gets swindled or stolen.”

Wendy is speaking of her experiences with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Tabitha, a self proclaimed Christian known for her positivity and bright smile, got wind of Wendy’s comments and she responded with a righteous read that may have been heard around the world.

In a video that’s been viewed 1.2 million times, Brown spoke about Wendy’s prediction that her marriage would be on rocky ground.

“First of all Wendy Williams, honey, God bless you. God bless you…People sent me a little clip and I said, ‘Oh my God, the pain this woman must be in.’ Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way. And I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. 23 years I been with my husband—broke—for a very long time together…My husband took a job to support my dream. And I know you may not know what that looks like in a genuine place, right. But this was an agreement my husband and I had. … That is the power of allowing God to be first in our marriage. We keep him first. Not money, not business, not success but God, He’s first. So this is my prayer for you, I pray that love finds you, true love. I pray that love finds you and it holds you tight. I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see you when you need support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness.”

Whew.

There was so much more. You can watch Tabitha’s full comments in the video below.