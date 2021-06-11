MadameNoire Featured Video

To watch Tabitha and Chance Brown these days, they seem like the picture perfect couple. But as they’ve shared on previous episodes of “Black Love” and on their own social media platforms, things have not always been rosy for the two of them. There were some very rough times. On this week’s episode, the two discuss how rough their move to Los Angeles was on their relationship, so much so that they both contemplated throwing in the towel.

See what they both had to say about this time period in the transcript and clip below.

Tabitha Brown: During that time, our first couple years in LA, the not seeing eye to eye, unfortunately it’s a real thing. We never really did. And another unfortunate part of that is that we argued and fought a lot. We were together but we weren’t really together. We got to pay these bills. We know we’ve got to parent this child. But I really don’t like you right now.

Chance: Going through the motions.

Tabitha: And we done moved all the way out here. You got a job. I got a job. We don’t know nobody else. Shoot, we can’t even afford to get a divorce. I don’t even know how to get a divorce.

Chance: I remember thinking that. I remember thinking, ‘I ain’t doing this no more.’

Tabitha: Yeah. You left me for two days.

Chance: But what am I going to do?

Tabitha: For about two days, he went and stayed with a friend and came back and was like, ‘Yeah, that didn’t work out.’ I was playing Fantasia, ‘If you don’t want me then don’t talk to me.’ He got so mad. He was so mad with me.

Chance: She fought dirty. She fought through music and would play it loud. I’d go in the shower and I would literally have Anthony Hamilton on, Maxwell, something. I’d be in the shower and I would hear the music change to Fantasia, ‘If you don’t want me…’ Loud.





The “Give and Take” episode of “Black Love” airs today, June 11 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.