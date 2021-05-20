MadameNoire Featured Video

On this week’s episode of “Black Love,” the couple dive into what it’s like to go through and survive financial hardships. While they may be successful and in some cases famous now, that wasn’t necessarily the case all throughout their marriage.

That certainly wasn’t the case for Tabitha and Chance Brown. The Browns have known each other since elementary school. They started dating in junior high and then broke up when Tabitha got to high school, at the advice of her older sister who felt Tab needed to be free to play the field.

They reunited at 19-years-old and have been together ever since.

Many of us can attest to the fact that those years in our late teens and early twenties are not exactly sweet and smooth. It’s full of plenty of struggle.

In this sneak peek from this week’s episode of “Black Love,” Tabitha and Chance talk about that early financial struggle during one particularly bad incident. See what they had to say below.

Tabitha: We were broke. We were struggling in Orange County. I remember one night we had coupons in the mail for free McMuffins, free orange juice and eggs. And we were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to use this.’

And we went through all the change in our car, ashtray, picking up the mats, getting change and we came up with $2.37. We said, ‘Okay, we’re going to use this to buy Oodles and Noodles. Use these coupons so that we can make it til the next week, until we get paid.’