After reporting on his very public love triangle with Brittany Bell and Lanisha Cole just yesterday, rumors are swirling that Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting twins. Rosa, a self-proclaimed “international DJ,” has shared cryptic social media posts along the course of her pregnancy, all hinting at the fact she and Cannon have some children of their own on the way. If true, Rosa’s pregnancy makes the Wild ‘n Out host the father to 6 kids in total.

While everyone was focused on the major Valentine’s Day displays both Cole and Bell got from Cannon earlier this week, little did we know that Rosa allegedly received one as well. Sparking the rumors, the DJ shared her own V-day gesture from Cannon a just a few days ago, which shockingly looked almost identical to Cole’s romantically balloon-filled home. Realistically, the only thing that differentiated the two V-day surprises from Cannon to the ladies was the colors of the balloons sent. Down below, you can see Rosa’s V-day gift from Cannon in comparison to Cole’s.

Additionally, even though Rosa hasn’t explicitly shared who the father of her twins is, the DJ has also posted a familiar-looking pair of hands rubbing her belly and playing the piano for her, which many speculate to be Cannon’s. In one video, she’s even seen with a pair of Cannon’s Ncredible brand headphones on her belly while playing music for her growing babies.

If the rumors are true about Cannon being the father to her twins, the couple will be expecting to welcome their children in June of this year. If you recall, Cannon already shares one pair of 9-year-old twins with Mariah Carey named Morrocan and Monroe. Additionally, the TV host also has two kids with Bell, Golden, who is three years old, and Powerful Queen, who was just born last December.

Cannon’s dating history is a notoriously long list, and as proven, one that’s been all over the place. That being said, this isn’t the first time he’s been caught up in a messy circle of romantic connections. Just last year, when he and Bell conceived then later announced that they were expecting their second child, around that same time Cannon’s then-girlfriend Jessica White was going around publically declaring her love for the TV host. Relatedly, just last month, his alleged current girlfriend which is Cole, got the name “King Cannon” tattooed underneath her breast to show her dedication to the star.

All things said and done, regardless of whether Cannon is Rosa’s baby daddy, we’re wishing her a happy and healthy pregnancy as she continues along that journey. As far as Cannon is concerned, even though him being involved in a situation like this isn’t anything new, what’s still surprising is the number of women who are entertaining it all by being involved with him.