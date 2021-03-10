MadameNoire Featured Video

As of now, it seems like Lanisha Cole, Brittany Bell, and Abby Del La Rosa are all still in a strange entanglement with their man — Nick Cannon. Through recent social media posts all shared by the women respectively — online users are still wondering how Cannon is seemingly romantically linked to all three women at the same time.

As seen in a series of screengrabs shared via @theybf_daily, yesterday Cole posted throwbacks from a photoshoot she had done for Cannon recently — which resulted in her first-ever magazine cover. If you recall, rumors of Cole and Cannon being back together swirled when in January, the photographer/model posted a photo of her new “King Cannon” tattoo. In one of the videos she put on her Instagram Stories yesterday, the pair is seen on set together. Cole added context to the clip with a message on the screen that explained, “Shoot dayyyyy BTS. The only time I can tell him what to do lol #photographer mode.”

Also yesterday, Bell posted a clip of Cannon doing an elaborate handshake with their son Golden, and shared a photo of their daughter — Powerful Queen — who the two welcomed into the world last December.

As another part of the complicated circle of love, Abby Del La Rosa — who is reportedly pregnant at the moment with Cannon’s twins — recently posted a photo with a Cartier band on her ring finger. As you can see from the second image in the slideshow below shared by @theybf_daily, Cole was seen wearing one too — also on her ring finger.

Cannon has been known to have a long and complicated dating history — but lately things have been taken to a whole new level. Last month, things between he and all three of the women really ramped up when for Valentine’s Day he set up three variations of grand and romantic displays for each of them respectively — balloons and rose petals included. As the women continue to provide updates on their connections to Cannon, online users have been continuously left feeling confused as to how all of them have been comfortable being with a man who is simultaneously seeing other women. Are we the only ones wondering how this strange love fest circling Cannon will play out in the long run?