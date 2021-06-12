MadameNoire Featured Video

A rumor hit social media that Safaree Samuels was expecting a child with a woman other than his estranged wife Erica Mena and that was part of the reason why Mena may not have wanted him present while she gives birth. Samuels denied these allegations in a recent social media post.

“I have 1 baby about to be born,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Stop spreading [cap.]” Only addressing [because] of a dumb a** family member who I just blocked.”

This claim hit the internet after Samuels filed a petition to make sure he is present when Mena gives birth to their second child in July. According to TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native has requested that a judge make it mandatory that he be in the delivery room because he fears that Mena will try to ban him from being there. As far as the custody of their children, Mena is requesting full custody while Samuels wants joint custody which would include “uninterrupted visitation and parenting,” TMZ also noted. Mena filed for divorce from Samuels back in May. They tied the knot in October of 2019.

The Love & Hip Hop stars’ marriage struggles have been well documented by their social media posts that they share when they seem to be in conflict. In February, they shared on Twitter that they regretted marrying each other.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again,” Samuels wrote in a now-deleted tweet according to The Shade Room. “I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb s***. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Mena then posted and deleted: “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter! Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”