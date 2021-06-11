MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this week, we reported that Safaree Samuels had petitioned the court to have a judge force his estranged wife Erica Mena to allow him to be present at the birth of the couple’s second child. He claimed that without the court’s intervention, he didn’t believe that Mena would allow him to be present for this moment.

It’s always nice to see a father’s desire to be active and present for his children. But according to Erica, she shared there is more to the story. In an Instagram story this past week, she wrote:

“[Evil eye emoji] [Praying hands emoji] Here I go getting dragged in the media and none of y’all even know the real story. Let me be pregnant and get through this time in peace.”

The story was captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

Apparently, the more to the story has come to the light.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the reason Erica might not want Safaree in the room is because he apparently impregnated another woman, according to a source close to the couple. That was all the information they shared but given the sudden split, after the couple had that photoshoot and Erica was defending their union, it could make sense.

Not to mention, we’ve all seen the back and forth between Mena and Samuels, including Safaree’s thoughts on his marriage being the biggest mistake of his life.

Even friends of Erica, have suggested that there is a legitimate reason for Safaree to be excluded from the birth.

Bambi wrote in her own Instagram story:

“When you’re giving birth you need someone by your side to support you and tell you it’s gonna be ok, pass you ice chips, hold your hand and put you at ease. If you are only allowed to have ONE person in the delivery room with you…why the hell would you choose to be in there with someone who don’t like you???? TF?”

Bambi raises a good point.

There were already problems with these two before these alleged rumors. But if Safaree did father another child, in addition to everything else we’ve seen with our own eyes, it might be best for him to leave Erica alone during this vulnerable time. It’s the mature thing to do and certainly the best course of action for the mother and child if they really on terms this bad.

What do you make of these developments?