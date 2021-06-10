MadameNoire Featured Video

Reality tv stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are not in a good place right now in terms of their romantic relationship. Erica Mena filed for divorce after the couple have been married for less than two years. And the two are currently trying to settle alimony, property and child custody terms. Still, the estranged couple are expecting a child together and according to recent documents, obtained by TMZ, Safaree would like to be there for the birth.

Perhaps he didn’t have much faith in being able to work this out with Erica herself because he is going through the court system.

In the documents, Safaree shared that Erica is set to give birth in July and he’s not certain she’ll allow him to be present. He’s asking that the courts force Erica to allow him to be present for the moment.

You may remember that for the birth of their first child, daughter Safire, Safaree had to cancel a scheduled concert to be there for the moment.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night but as I was getting ready to leave my wife’s water broke.”

He wants to be present for the next child in the same way in order to start bonding right away.

Sadly, this is not the first time the couple have been experiencing marital issues. In November 2020, as Erica Mena was sharing the first public images of their daughter, Safaree shared that he was ending the year 2020 a single man because getting married was the biggest mistake.

The dates were just a little off and the two are having yet another child but his prediction wasn’t all that wrong.

Hopefully, the courts or Erica will allow him to be present for the birth.