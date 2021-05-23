MadameNoire Featured Video

When Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels revealed they were expecting their second child together, it seemed like they may have reconciled after experiencing turbulence in their marriage. A recent comment from Mena alludes that any reconciliation they had was short-lived.

After posting a video from a doctor’s visit where she and their one-year-old daughter, Safire, listened to an ultrasound, a follower commented saying they were “so excited” for Mena and that she hoped she “had more kids in the future.”

The Love & Hip Hop star responded, “Absolutely never getting pregnant again. Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”

They both since scrubbed their social media accounts of any recent posts of them together. Samuels removed the video of the Mother’s Day celebration he arranged for Mena along with his post where he announced that he and Mena were expecting their second child.

The pregnancy announcement was a surprise considering their last televised conversation about whether they would have more children together. On Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, Mena blasted Safaree for what his reason was for not wanting more children.

“But tell them why you don’t want another one,” Mena said. “Cause I got ‘too big’ during my pregnancy…You say it all the time. You mentioned my stomach afterwards. You said, ‘You got too big, I got too big. I don’t want to be fat, again.’ That’s what you said.”

After their appearance aired, they both took to Twitter to express that they regretted marrying each other.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet in Febraury according to The Shade Room. “I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb s***. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Mena then responded with a scathing tweet of her own.

“Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in,” she replied. “I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

In another tweet, she added: “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”