After revealing that she is engaged to Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams has been basking in her newfound love and openly showing her affection for her soon-to-be husband. On Dish Nation, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told her co-hosts that she has professed her love for Guobadia with more than a social media post.

While reporting about Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Jones getting matching lotus flower tattoos, Williams revealed that she has a tattoo of Guobadia’s middle name on her neck.

“I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show that you love someone. I got my fiancée’s middle name tattooed on my neck,” she said to he co-hosts, which they were shocked to hear.

When discussing their wedding plans recently on Dish Nation, Williams discussed plans to have three weddings.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” she said.

Williams came forward and revealed that she and Guobadia were a couple after she posted a photo of her, Guobadia and her ex-fiancee Dennis McKinley that left fans confused. In an Instagram post, she was transparent about how her new relationship came about and her status with Guobadia’s estranged wife, Falynn, who was introduced on RHOA as Williams’ friend.