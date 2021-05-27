MadameNoire Featured Video

In a heartfelt video shared via social media, Monica candidly spoke to her followers from a hospital bed recently following a surgery she underwent to address her endometriosis. In the post, she encouraged those in estranged relationships with their parents to “forgive, love, and start letting go.”

At the beginning of the short video the “Don’t Take It Personal” singer posted yesterday (May 26), Monica highlighted that speaking on the topic of fixing familial relationships between parents and children has been something resting on her “spirit” to talk about amid the four days she says she’s in the hospital following her surgery. Giving context, she mentioned, “Your harvest is yours, you reap what you’ve sown. And being kind to other people [and] being loving to other people is important.”

“But whatever it is that you have with your parents,” she continued, “even if your parents are not the type of parents you should have in your space every day, forgive them, love them, and start letting that pain go.”

“[It] definitely laid on my heart to say ‘Let it go,'” Monica emphasized. “And that doesn’t mean that people need to be close — up in your space — it may just mean that you need to let go of what you cannot change because the one thing we learn in life [is that] we don’t control other people’s actions.”

Speaking on how she feels as though the majority of parents try to do the best they can regarding how they raise their children, Monica noted, “And a lot of times, people only did what they knew to do — even when that wasn’t enough for you.”

“Hold onto his unchanging hand,” she told her followers, quoting a gospel hymn. “Do what you got to do and make sure you give your kids better than what you had — break generational curses, spend time, love on each other, and be good to each other.”

Her caption read, “I recently had surgery for the second time to address my endometriosis & the complications it causes! This was laid on my heart while in the hospital & I never shared it! Today after talking to my Dad, the message hit me again… #YouNeverKnow #Forgiveness #LettingGo #IKnowILookAMess LOL #DontMissTheMessageTho #LoveAuntie.”

The last clip the singer shared in the post was a cute video of her seven-year-old daughter Laiyah Shannon showing off some dance moves. Monica also has two boys, Rodney Jr., 16, and Romelo, 13.

