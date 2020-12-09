Deciding how much input we allow our parents to have in our lives is a lifelong, and sometimes daily struggle. It’s only natural to feel like you should take your parents’ advice, ask for their opinions, incorporate their feedback into your life, and do things their way. They gave you life, they fed you, they put a roof over your head, they sent you to school, they taught you to drive…so there can be a sense of, “Well where do I get off thinking I know better than them?” You want to respect the people who gave you so much, and it’s easy to think that a way of respecting them is by always taking their advice – always seeking to make the choice that will make them proud.

Here’s the thing: if you actually did things the way your parents wanted you to all of your life you would almost certainly not wind up feeling fulfilled. Your parents know, to some degree, what’s best for you, but nobody knows better than you do. Furthermore, your parents are flawed. They’re human. They have trauma and internal conflict and unaddressed insecurities. When they give you advice, they don’t just approach it from a place of, “What’s best for my child?” There are so many other layers at play in their thinking process that they aren’t even aware of but that don’t necessarily benefit you. We spoke with Dr. Catherine Jackson, licensed psychologist and certified neuro therapist at Optimal Neuroholistic Services, about some of the unhealthy things parents can project onto their children.

A DIY mentality

We asked Dr. Jackson if there are predominant views of therapy that she sees in older generations. She said that “Therapy has been stigmatized since its conception. Many older people were taught the notion of pulling themselves up by their bootstraps. This is a self-starter notion that does not take into account any thoughts or guidance from others or external entities.”