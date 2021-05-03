MadameNoire Featured Video

There was a time we thought that the marriage between Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena was over. After all, he told the whole world, via Instagram, that their marriage was over, that he was ending 2020 as a single man and that getting married was the worst decision of his life.

Eventually, he saw the error of his ways, broadcasting this type of announcement publicly. He also apologized publicly, claiming that he loves his wife and his actions were childish.

Indeed they were.

We certainly don’t know what the future holds for them as a couple. But today, Safaree did announce that the family he’s built with Erica is expanding.

In an Instagram post, Safaree wrote: “Safire got a new sibling 😇😇 New baby who dis ?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂”

As his caption states, Safaree and Erica welcomed their daughter Safire Majesty Samuels was born in February of last year.

This child is the third for Erica Mena, who shares a 14-year-old son with record producer Raul Conde. She has a strict rule about keeping Conde off of social media and away from reality tv.

In her post about the pregnancy, Mena alluded to the relationship problems they’ve had in the past.

“More life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway?”

While Safaree might still be…adjusting to what it means to be a good husband. He did the right thing as Safire was coming into the world.

He was on tour in Rhode Island performing his album Straitt. He canceled the concert, telling fans that his wife’s water had just broken. And he made it in time for the birth.

Hopefully, as they welcome this new baby, Safaree and Erica will come to some sort of understanding about their marriage as well.

In the meantime, congratulations to these two on their new bundle of joy.