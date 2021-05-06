MadameNoire Featured Video

After Wendy Williams’ Hot Topics commentary yesterday on Erica Mena’s recent Instagram Live rant, where she voiced her unhappiness with people’s negative comments about her marriage under posts she and her husband Safaree Samuels made announcing her second pregnancy, Erica recently tweeted and deleted some very harsh words for the daytime TV host.

If you didn’t know, Erica has a 14-year old son from a previous relationship and she and Safaree — who were married back in 2019 — share a daughter named Safire Majesty Samuels who was born last year in February. Earlier this week (May 3), the two announced that they would be expecting their second child.

Since they’ve had such a publicly tumultuous relationship — including break-ups, make-ups, threats of divorce, childish jabs tossed between them on Twitter, and Safaree saying a few months ago that he didn’t want another baby with Erica unless it was via surrogate because she “got too big” the first time — many social media users unfortunately took the couple’s posts about the new pregnancy as an opportunity to bring up all of their past mistakes instead of simply congratulating them on the new life joining their family.

All of that prompted Erica to post an Instagram Live session wherein which she said, “It’s actually really sad because we (she and Safaree) have been having really peaceful, relaxing time and to announce something so amazing as like we’re about to have another addition to our family – Now, granted there’s been mistakes made, immaturely. But a marriage is a marriage and unfortunately there’s been mishaps… we’re talking about a blessing here and you guys are really trying to be so negative and nasty about it that it really makes me pray. Social media consists of a lot of nasty, disgusting souls. It’s funny because you’ll read comments like ‘toxic.’ And then when you go to these people’s page, their whole being is toxic. And you got nerve to call someone’s relationship toxic.”

Then, Wendy covered Erica’s Live yesterday on her show and said, “I don’t really know you Erica but I do know Safaree enough. You all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. You all need to grow up and grow into being parents. And if you’re not gonna want to be married then just get a divorce and co-parent.”

“And babies don’t save marriages but good luck with at least your first six months,” Wendy said, ending her thoughts on the topic.

Clearly, Erica wasn’t happy about the advice Wendy decided to share. Bringing up the alleged abuse Wendy experienced at the hands of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, The Shade Room’s screengrab of Erica’s now-deleted tweet shows that the reality TV star said to the host, “@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your a–. Your ex-husband didn’t do a good job enough.”

If Wendy addresses Erica’s tweet, we’ll keep you posted.

*Update*

Erica just posted some more tweets which read, “By now y’all know I mean what I say and say what I mean. Talking to yourself about me is a hobby for you not for me.” When one user replied to it and said, “Then why you delete it? Don’t front like you bad and stand by your words…” another found Erica’s original tweet on Wendy from earlier today. The reality TV star said she won’t be taking down that original message to Wendy, and later also tweeted, “If you don’t exist to me what offends you don’t affect me.”