As shared by a representative of Tyrone A. Blackburn — the New York-based lawyer representing a number of the victims that have come out with sexual assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny Harris — two new accusers have recently come forward and both claim being drugged and trafficked.

According to Vulture’s report, the first of the two “additional and anonymous” survivors who retained Blackburn this week claimed that back in 2010 — at the age of 32-years-old — she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states,” starting in Nevada and ending in Miami, Florida.

Similarly, the second victim alleges that she was also drugged before being “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida, in May of 2010.” Vulture shared that Blackburn had already reviewed the victim’s medical records and that she was 20-years-old when the incident allegedly happened.

The report also noted, “A third additional victim has also come forward” — and that a representative said, “Blackburn is in the process of speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions.”

If you recall, allegations of numerous survivors against the couple began coming out in January of this year — many of them being similar stories which included being drugged, raped, and/or trafficked. Last month, Blackburn made headlines when he said that he wouldn’t be making any “deals” with the Harris camp if it came at the price of the justice he believes his clients are owed. His strong and public stance followed his move to contact both state and federal prosecutors calling for a criminal investigation to begin looking into the allegations of 11 different victims against the Harrises — something he had done only days prior.

