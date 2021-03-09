MadameNoire Featured Video

Trigger Warning: This post contains deeply disturbing details of alleged sexual abuse against a minor.

The number of women who have accused Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris of sexual assault continues to grow. According to The Daily Beast, six more women have come forward to attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is already representing 11 of the couple’s alleged victims.

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already,” said Blackburn, who has written letters to officials in both California and Georgia detailing the allegations made by his clients, some of which date back to 2005 and some are as recent as late 2017.

“These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment,” a letter from Blackburn to law enforcement states.

Blackburn went on to tell the publication that his clients are not looking for money or fame, but instead, they are seeking justice.

“This is very sensitive, and I do not want the Harrises to get off on a technicality because I may have disclosed something prematurely or because something may have gotten out. For me, the goal is to get justice for these women, hands down. This is not about money. This is not about clout,” Blackburn said. “These women have come forward because there’s a void that has been left in their lives and the people that created the void are Clifford and Tameka Harris. Granted, the void can never be fully filled, but at least it can be put back together if these cases are handled with care, are thoroughly investigated, indictments are executed, and the Harrises are prosecuted.”

One of the most disturbing accounts shared in Blackburn’s letters comes from a woman who says that she interned for the couple in 2006 when she was just 17 years old. The woman alleges that she was on tour bus with the couple when Tiny offered her two pills and a drink, which made her feel “hot and sweaty… [and she] began hallucinating and felt like she was floating.” Allegedly, Tiny led her to the back of the bus to a bedroom where she told her to take off her clothes so that she could “cool off.” The victim alleges that as she began to throw up, TI walked over and began complimenting her appearance while Tiny told her to continue drinking. She eventually passed out when she woke up, she was “naked on a bed… bleeding from her vagina. She also felt discomfort in her anus.”

The victim adds that she was taken home by an employee of the couple, who forced her to take a morning-after pill before allegedly telling her “she needs to learn to keep her mouth shut” and “if she did not that bad things could happen to her and her family.” Sadly, the nightmare did not end there, the victim says that she experienced health complications following the encounter. She began defecating on herself in her sleep so her family took her to the hospital, which is where they learned she had endured “trauma to her anal cavity due to intense anal penetration.”

TI and Tiny continue to maintain their innocence. Steve Sadow, the couple’s attorney, said in a statement to the New York Times that they “deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations.”