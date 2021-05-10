MadameNoire Featured Video

After the intentions of her Black Lives Matter activism being questioned, some of her castmates running investigations over her after-dark sexual activities, and the growth she’s displayed in how she chooses to interact with the other ladies, in Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season 13 reunion Porsha Williams stood in her truth.

Now on a real note, it’s safe to say that both the cast and viewers are happy season 13 has finally come to an end. While many of the disputes between the show’s cast members weren’t ultimately resolved last night, the Atlanta ladies continued to discuss Porsha’s involvement in #Strippergate, and how it impacted her relationships with co-stars Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton — two major storylines throughout the season overall.

Porsha kept her composure as she sat in the hot seat and Kenya defended her reasoning for demanding the truth on whether the former slept with B.O.L.O The (adult) Entertainer the night of Cynthia’s bachelorette party during the cast’s girls trip to South Carolina. Become the season’s biggest plot point, Kenya admitted she was essentially “a dog with a bone” when it came to “exploiting” whether Porsha slept with the stripper. As she saw things, since Porsha decided to do whatever she did with B.O.L.O on a cast work trip it was everyone’s business what went down that night between the two. Also, as she argued all season, Kenya felt as though if she were the one who would’ve conducted herself the way Porsha allegedly did with B.O.L.O, the rest of the cast would’ve been trying to put all her business out on front street just as much as she’d been doing to Porsha.

Now while she probably was right in the sense that if things were reversed, the likelihood that at least one of the other cast members would try to expose her personal business surrounding who she slept with is high, that doesn’t make it right. All of Kenya’s excuses and reasoning for her behavior were whack and she was point-blank wrong for her continuous interrogation regarding whether Porsha slept with B.O.L.O. To make it grounds for public consumption and conversation after all the women had made an agreement the night of the bachelorette party to take the cameras down, send home the filming crew, and allow each other the freedom to enjoy themselves in an uninhibited and nonjudgmental zone was something Kenya should have never done.

Amidst the conversation last night when Marlo doubled down on her claims that Kandi could confirm Kenya’s allegations about what Porsha did, Marlo said that she was surprised Porsha would lie to her face about whether she and B.O.L.O slept together. As the fashionista then highlighted, the only reason all of them were sat in a “dungeon-themed” ballroom that night (the night of the reunion) was because Porsha — her former friend — had a history of lying and had lied on Kandi in the past.

Commenting on that and what Kandi had to say about the tumultuous dungeon rumor of the past, Porsha said last night, “… To bring four years ago into today to try to condemn me and make me look bad after I’ve already apologized and made amends with Kandi — we have gone to a whole new place in our friendship [that we’re] building — that is not cool.”

Explaining how she felt Kenya and Marlo didn’t have a strong enough argument that would justify their behavior regarding the whole BOLO situation so they were instead bringing up things from the past to continue their attack on her, Porsha continued, “You guys don’t have a strong enough issue with B.O.L.O cause I’m a single f–king woman. And I can do whatever I want. You can’t shame me because both of you girls have done a lot of things.”

What can’t be emphasized enough about season 13 is the amount of growth Porsha displayed. Instead of being baited by other cast members who often tried to drag her name through the mud or sully her reputation unnecessarily, she decided to confidently keep her composure and honestly speak on what she felt she needed to address — not what they wanted her to. As showcased later in the reunion when the production crew played footage from over the years of the ups and downs she and Kenya have gone through in their relationship, Porsha admitted that she wasn’t happy things between her and the latter had once again gone downhill.

“I do think it’s unfortunate,” she said about how things developed between her and Kenya this season. “I just decided to pull away from the friendship but I never was rude to you. I never was mean to you. I never did anything to you.”

Since nothing was resolved between the two of them last night, it’s unclear whether the two will ever be able to be amicable in the future. Still though, as they discussed the old roots on where their beef stemmed from it did give some closure to where they ended up this season, especially since their rocky relationship was at the center of season 13 and at the heart of the majority of the conversations during the reunion.

Realistically, season 13 of RHOA was filmed during COVID — a time when the globe was in the middle of a devasting pandemic and complete disruption, not to mention the racial unrest of 2020 that also shook our country to its core. While this season will go down in history for including one of the franchise’s most scandalous events, it’ll also be remembered as that one where while the world was seemingly crumbling to pieces all around us, grown women were fighting over who slept with who and whose activism was more authentic than the other persons. At the roots of this season and in its aftermath, so much hypocrisy caused petty drama between the cast that at one point it was kind of shocking to see how low-down some of them were deciding to go.

In case you cared — last night host Andy Cohen told newbie Drew Sidora that if she was going to continue being a peach holder she would need to come prepared with better receipts moving forward. If you recall, none of the cast was happy with the actress when she showed up to Cynthia’s Friendsmas with a trio of gag gifts which included a cassette tape recording of supposedly condemning evidence that her family’s then spiritual advisor Prophet Lott had something romantic going on with LaToya Ali. As we know Drew’s receipts ending up flopping. Overall, it didn’t make sense why she was concerned about whether LaToya had a romantic and/or sexual relationship with Prophet Lott when simultaneously, both Kenya and Marlo were being nailed to the cross this season for trying to get to the bottom of whether Porsha slept with B.O.L.O.

Nobodies perfect and none of the RHOA ladies claim to be. While we’re used to the hypocrisy and judgemental attitudes within the cast leading to juicy reads and giving cast members a motive to produce thorough recipets, it would have been nice to see some of that pettiness take more of a back seat this season — especially in light of everything happening in the world within the past year and the fact that the majority of season 13’s drama didn’t live up to RHOA’s standard level of entertainment.

What did you think of this season overall? Will you be watching season 14?

