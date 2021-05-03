MadameNoire Featured Video

In case you missed it, Senator Tim Scott caused quite a stir last week when as he commented on President Joe Biden’s “first address to Congress,” he stated his belief that America wasn’t inherently a racist nation. After Kamala Harris voiced comments in agreement with Scott’s statement, comedienne Amanda Seales recently shared her opinion on what the Vice President had to say.

In his message, Scott firmly stated, “Hear me clearly. America is not a racist country. It’s backward to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination and it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present”. If you recall, Harris later noted in agreement, “I don’t think America is a racist country but we also do have to speak truth to the history of racism in our country and its existence today.”

In response to Harris, Seales shared a clip of herself in a recent Instagram post where she said, “Okay so everybody on some bulls–t, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. That was dumb and embarrassingly and she embarrassed everyone who supported her.”

In the caption to the post, she additionally added, “D*mn, Kamala. The paradoxical political pandering is TIRED and insulting to the constituency that supported you along with affirming the doubts of those that didn’t. Please fix this ASAPtuously.”

In the comments, other well-known users shared their thoughts on Harris’ stance too. Actress and producer Vanessa Williams — not to be mistaken with 1983 Miss America winner Vanessa Williams — said underneath the post, “This ain’t right! We don’t have to THINK about whether AMERICA is a racist country. It is one… without question. 🤦🏾‍♀️ wowza.” Also, in an effort to be objective and fair, best-selling author Ty Alexander wrote, “We often forget they’re still politicians. There’s a certain song and dance she’s always gonna have to do in order to even be in that position. And because she’s a Black woman she gone have to sing and dance even harder than Barack did.”

Realistically, one can’t fault Seales for being disappointed in what Harris said. As mentioned, the first female vice president is an inspiration to people all over the globe. In this country in particular, many voted for her because they saw pieces of themselves in her and hoped she would be able to address America’s violently racist history and present — that of which has negatively effected people who look like her and the country as a whole.

This isn’t the first time Seales has shared her witty, sharp, and candid thoughts in such an unfiltered way. In fact, she does it pretty often — the sign of a good comedian who comments on the latest happenings of the world around them and sees where society leans on the topic.

All in all, what do you think — was Seales right in saying Harris’ comments were an embarrassing flip-flop, or do you think Harris was more so trying to play the politics game the best way she can?