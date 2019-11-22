The Good, The Bad And The Uh-Oh: Amanda Seales’s Most Controversial Moments

1 of 9

of 9

The Good: NoJulz Julieanna Goddard, also known as @YesJulz, a notable clout chaser and pot-stirrer enthusiast started a fight online when she took the time to call out influencers Scottie Beam and Karen Civil on the Easily Offended podcast with Murda Mook, ItsBizKit and Movie Matt. Mook, in particular, not only allowed such foolishness to occur, but he also agreed with her claim to being Black (she’s not) even though she made a career off of ridiculing Black culture. Enter Amanda Seales to shut this all down. She wrote a short but pointed Instagram post to share her opinion on the mess: “There are too many white women who think a fat a– makes them superior to a black queen,” she wrote. “There are too many black men who agree.”

The Bad: The Emmy Party Fiasco This one was a whole to-do. Seales was initially not formally invited to an Emmy after-party celebrating Black Hollywood. She was not invited because of a less than glowing relationship with the publicist of Insecure co-star and creator Issa Rae. However, Seales said that actor Jesse Williams invited her to the event so she decided to show up. Well, she would not be allowed into the event, claiming a white woman barred her from entering the party and had security remove her from the premises when she found her way in. She would later find that she was treated this way because Rae’s publicist didn’t want her to be there. Many wondered why she wanted, or felt entitled to be in a space she wasn’t invited to, and one of her co-stars even gave his two cents, criticizing her. Afterward, Twitter accounts popped up claiming that Seales is an overall unpleasant person to work with and they were not surprised her “true colors” were being exposed as her career flourishes. However, until a full call-out post complete with tea, scones, and receipts find its way onto my timeline, it may be nothing but gossip and haters.

The Good: The Time She Got Lyfe Jennings Together for “Slave” Song Back in September, singer Lyfe Jennings released a song with some rather disturbing lyrics: Got your a– hoppin’ like a frog / Got your legs shakin’ like two wet dogs / This ain’t the part we fall in love / This is the part we kiss and f–k. … I’m gon’ beat it like a slave / So you don’t run away / Got the whips and chains / Call me master. Seales posted an Instagram recording of herself responding to the song, sharing her disdain at the fact that he was comparing sex to the horrific acts of violence associated with centuries of human bondage. Charlamagne the God reposted Seales video with the caption, “Some of ya’ll don’t have any friends. If you did you wouldn’t make mistakes like this record. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @amandaseales.” Jennings responded angrily, claiming that Seales and Charlamagne were using their platform to bash him and his new song. But, I mean, come on. It was ridiculous. NEXT PAGE The Bad: The Invest in a Passport Over Jordans Mess In 2017, Seales sent this tweet out and started a whole new argument on Twitter : If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you don't have a PASSPORT, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017 While her message may be about investing in experiences rather than things, her words may have done more harm than good. Some people tweeted that she was being classist because she seemed to be talking down to poor people. The argument was that she was ridiculing poor folk for wanting nice things that they can attain easily, like a pair of Jordans, instead of striving for experiential goals and suffering quietly at home until their next trip. While Seales had a point, she made a broad generalization, judging the whole Internet without knowing their life, budget, or needs. It wasn’t her finest hour.

The Good: A Teaching Moment With Caitlyn Jenner During Katy Perry’s live streams she was doing in 2017, the singer had a dinner that Seales was invited to. During that conversation, Seales shut Caitlyn Jenner down during a discussion about the future of this country. She explained to Jenner that the phrase, “I believe in this country,” has a different meaning for a white person than it does for a Black woman, thoroughly checking Jenner’s privilege. She later said in an interview that she felt like a “warrior of truth” at that moment. She said that Perry’s global following needed to hear the truth because they are not getting it from mainstream media. This moment is also where her iconic, “I’m not hostile, I’m passionate” phrase was born.

The Uh-Oh: The Child Support Debate Seales started a fight on Twitter after she shared her opinion on women asking their exes to provide child support back in 2017. She wrote: “Stop bringing the gvt in because you mad it didn’t work out. Stop using your children to further your petty agenda. Stop keeping fathers from their kids because they’re not interested in you. If he is physically and financially present to the best of his abilities, get out your feelings and get into co-parenting.” Many people had various clashing opinions on the matter, mostly defending women and bashing men who refuse to care for the child they created. Many accused the star of being a proud member of the #PickMePatrol.

The Good: Her Strong Stance on People Defending R. Kelly Seales did not hold back when it came to people defending R. Kelly. When she was interviewed on The Breakfast Club in January of this year, she stood firmly for boycotting the crooner after Surviving R. Kelly aired. She said she does not give any comedian a pass to joke about R. Kelly without clearly renouncing him. She could not separate the art from the artist considering the art was inspired by violence against underaged Black girls. And she won’t look past anyone defending him, no matter who they are. “What are you really defending?” she asked. “Are you defending your own villainy? Are you defending the denial of your own victimhood? Are you defending your own willful ignorance at this point?”

The Uh-Oh: The Myron Rolle Controversy Seales accused former NFL player and neurosurgeon Myron Rolle of the sexual harassment of other women. After she had to “take a step back” in her own correspondences with Rolle after some uncomfortable moments, a woman came forward to say that she met up with him for a date only to have him open the door for her butt naked and act as if she overreacted about his nudity. Others spoke out about Rolle, but he maintained that the accusations against him were “absolutely false and should be characterized as exactly what they are — acts of bullying, intimidation and retaliation.” Speaking out about the situation caused her to receive a lot of criticism, specifically from Black men who said she changed her story about her own interactions with Rolle. She actually received death threats from some people. Seales said the situation taught her to change the way she interacted with people on social media, including her penchant for clapping back, because “this is not healthy.”