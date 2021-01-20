MadameNoire Featured Video

As much as recent events tried to overshadow the historic nature of today’s inauguration, with Kamala Harris becoming the first woman to be elected to the second highest office of the land. With her being a Black woman, this moment is significant for us. We deserve. And for a certain sect of Black women, Harris’ appointment is of particular importance: the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, of which Harris is a member.

Harris attended Howard University and crossed into the AKA sisterhood in the Spring of 1986, shortly before she graduated.

In honor of today’s historic moment, we spoke to some members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. to collect their thoughts on Kamala’s appointment as the first woman to become the Vice President of the United States.

See what they had to say on the following pages.