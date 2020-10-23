“She Has My Vote”: Kamala Harris Responds To 11-Year-Old Girl Who Impersonated Her In Viral Video

Kamala Harris recently issued an endorsement to her 11-year-old doppelganger who went viral after dressing up like the Democratic vice presidential candidate earlier this month

Celeste Lewis studied Harris’ mannerisms down to a “T” and completed the transformation with her mother’s blazer and pearls, similar to outfits the California senator regularly wears.

Celeste’s mom Erinn Harley-Lewis shared the cute video on social media, showing Celeste fielding questions from an imaginary press pool.

“’Mom, let’s play Vice President!’” Erinn wrote on Twitter. “Grateful that my 11yr old sees herself represented on the political stage.”

“When I become vice president, I want to help all the American people,” Celeste says in the video. “I want to deliver healthcare for all, equality and justice under the law.”

And with that she waves and walks away clacking her kitten heels on the driveway pavement.

To date the video has over 11 thousand retweets and over 25 thousand likes.

It eventually caught the eye of Harris who wrote, “She has my vote. Tell her to keep leading.”

Errin told ABC News that although she found her daughter’s impersonation humorous, she realizes how important it must of been to see herself represented on such a major platform.

I thought, ‘Wow, she really has been studying Kamala Harris very closely, she even had that wave,’” she said. Erinn recounted how 11 years ago, she watched Barack Obama accept the presidency while Celeste was a newborn in the hospital.

“It was a moving moment for me,” she said. “When I was 11 I didn’t have anybody standing on that American political stage, not at this level. So it’s certainly, for me, moving history forward.”

As the first Black woman and first South-Asian woman to secure the nomination of a major political party, Harris’ reach and influence on little girls around the world will continue to inspire younger generations of leaders across the world.