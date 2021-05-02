MadameNoire Featured Video

Mimi Faust and Ty Young called off their engagement this year. Faust and Young didn’t speak openly about their breakup on social media but it was revealed when a fan asked Young in the comment section of an Instagram post if she was still engaged to Faust. Young simply replied “no.”

During a recent Instagram Live, Faust spoke about what led to the end of their relationship.

“In relationships people grow apart, they grow different, they want different things and that’s what happened,” she said.

Even though they are are no longer engaged, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star said there is no bad blood between them.

“We’re still friends,” she said. “We still communicate.”

Faust also clarified whether infidelity played a role in their breakup.

“There was no cheating going on in this relationship at all,” she continued. “It was all respect. We just…people grow in different directions.”

When Gossip of the City posted that Young had moved on and had a new lady in her life, Faust had nothing but kind words to say in the comment section.

“I wish them well…I hope they make each other happy,” she wrote. “@Tyyoung11 deserves it…[smiley face emoji.]”

Young had proposed to Faust in August 2020 after dating for four years. She had revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she had been trying to plan the proposal for a year.

“Timing is everything,” Young wrote under a photo of Faust wearing a diamond ring. “I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019. From ring complications with the ring designer and more; we’re finally HERE!”

During their union, they were committed to making their relationship work. While on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Young didn’t make many appearances on the show due to she and Faust wanting to protect their relationship.

“Every time someone gets on television with their relationship, it gets messed up,” Faust told VH1 in 2017. “If she does a cameo, it’ll be Facetime or a phone call. But if we do it, I need to be sure it’s going to be a safe scene.”