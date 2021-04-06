MadameNoire Featured Video

Mimi Faust and her former fiancée Ty Young quietly ended their engagement. There was no announcement. No messy subliminals on social media and no rumors or allegations of cheating.

Instead, Ty confirmed the split when a fan simply asked if she and Mimi were still engaged. She didn’t issue a diatribe. She provided a two-letter answer. “No.”

Young didn’t go into detail but apparently, the relationship has been over long enough for her to have found herself in another one.

Gossip of the City, recently shared images of Young with another woman. Gossip of the City reported that Mimi and Ty ended things shortly after their engagement and that Ty’s new boo is named Erica.

After they shared this update, Mimi Faust logged in to offer her two cents on what she thought of the relationship.

Commenting under Gossip of the City’s initial post, Faust wrote:

“I wish them well…I hope they make each other happy. @Tyyoung11 deserves it…[smiley face emoji.]”

Well there you have it. It seems that there was no bad blood between these two and if there was, they’ve gotten over it at this point.

Either way, it’s nice to see that a former celebrity couple handle things so maturely.