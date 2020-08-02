Mimi Faust And Girlfriend Ty Young Are Engaged

Mimi Faust and girlfriend Ty Young are getting hitched! The lovebirds announced on social media that they are headed to the alter on August 1.

In a captionless photo, “She Said Yes!” is written on one hand while another hand is flaunting a diamond ring on both of their Instagram accounts.

Young revealed on August 2 that she had been trying to propose to Faust since last year.

“Timing is everything. I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019,” Young wrote in Instagram. “From ring complications with the ring designer and more; we’re finally HERE!”

Faust and Young began dating in 2016 after Faust had two tumultuous relationships that we witnessed on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. At the beginning of the reality show, we saw the love triangle between her, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez that led to Faust being heartbroken. She then dated Nikko London and their relationship fell apart after the release of their infamous sex tape. After deciding to date women, she and Young met.

Young didn’t make too many appearances on the VH1 show to protect she and Faust’s relationship.

“Every time someone gets on television with their relationship, it gets messed up,” Faust told VH1 in 2017. “If she does a cameo, it’ll be Facetime or a phone call. But if we do it, I need to be sure it’s going to be a safe scene.”

Congratulations to the lovely couple!