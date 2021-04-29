I have to admit that we really didn’t need this last episode of “Married at First Sight.” I think we’re pretty clear on where each of these couples stand even if we don’t know what they’ll say on decision day. Still, last night’s episode only reinforced the problems that we’ve been witnessing all season. So we might as well get on with it. But we’re not there yet. So we’ll dive into what happened as the couples spend their last day together before they ultimately had to make a decision. Check it out below.