Things are on the up and up for Tamar Braxton. The R&B singer celebrated her first holiday in her new home after revealing that she experienced homelessness not long ago.

The good news came as Braxton shared an uplifting message on Easter. “He has RISEN‼️This is my FIRST Easter in Logan and I first home,” she explained. The singer stayed in an apartment with her son following her divorce from Vince Herbert. “I had No IDEA what my life would look like a few months ago ….( ya’ll not ready for the truth)….BUT just like my Father God always does…he showed up and showed OUT.”

She ended on an inspirational note adding, “Remember with God the impossible is possible. And today, is a reminder of just that. Thank you God for then, loving me enough to die for my sins and also loving me enough to not make me feel like I was forgotten ☺️Trust in God and he will perform miracles.”

The former reality star stunned fans when she revealed that she experienced homelessness in a birthday post she shared on March 17. “I’m so grateful that my 44th celebration around the sun is filled with those who truly love me flaws & all, was here when my face actually hit the pavement and I was left homeless, heartless, jobless and 50 pounds overweight,” she disclosed. “I’m proud of myself!”

The past year has been tough for Braxton.

In July 2020 she was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. She attributed her declining mental health to the circumstances surrounding her contract with WE tv and her series Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. According to a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, Braxton asked to be “freed” from what she believed to have been “excessive and unfair” contracts with the network and felt “totally ignored” after expressing concerns over her mental health and wellness.

“Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter,” she said in the statement. “It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

After her battle with the network, she also ended her relationship with former boyfriend (rumored fiancé) David Adefeso. That didn’t end their issues, which continued to publicly play out in the wake of their split. Most recently, Adefeso filed a cease and desist against Braxton urging her to delete a tweet and issue a retraction after she accused him of cheating.