David Adefeso Responds To Toni Braxton’s Public Scolding As Tamar Defends Him: “David Was An Amazing Partner”

On Monday evening, Toni Braxton posted a message on her Instagram account where she publicly chastised her baby sister Tamar’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso. While there was no real context provided for her statement, she was clearly very upset, calling Adefeso a “weasel,” a “ferret,” saying he is “beyond contempt” and telling him “DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

But we’re now getting some insight on what that scolding was for, and we received it straight from Adefeso’s representative.

In an effort to serve Tamar with a restraining order, which he filed following their physical altercation that led to their breakup, police reportedly contacted Toni in the hopes of tracking her down. The Grammy winner did not appreciate this, and Adefeso did not want to involve her, so he asked police not to reach out to her, and to instead, focus on Vincent Herbert‘s location where he believed Tamar to be staying. That request was ignored and Toni was contacted again by a detective. His representative says that Adefeso did everything he could to keep Toni from being involved and even told her he didn’t intend to make her a part of the matter. But now that she has shared her post on Instagram, his rep says he’s focusing his attention on more important, positive things including speaking out against police brutality taking place in Nigeria through the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“David wishes the Braxton family nothing but the best and has moved on from this ordeal stronger,” the rep stated. “He’s focused on justice for Nigeria (sars) and releasing his app, Sootchy, that will address wealth disparity and help reduce educational debt within minority communities.”

The statement comes as Tamar is breaking her silence concerning her ex, after she posted a cryptic tweet saying, “Nobody wins when the family feuds” following Toni’s message and Towanda speaking out against him as well.

“I really appreciate my family all of a sudden speaking up for me,” she said in an audio message shared to her Twitter account. “I do appreciate that.”

She said while it’s not uncommon for people to pick a side after a family member goes through a breakup, she didn’t want people to slander her ex, as things before the incident were great.

“I do feel compelled to say it wasn’t a terrible relationship,” she said. “David was an amazing partner to me. He was an amazing stepdad to Logan. He wasn’t a clout chaser, he wasn’t trying to be on TV. He did everything on TV and showed up for me because I asked him to.”

She said she wasn’t in agreement with the things Adefeso said on his IG Live about what happened in his vehicle that night, but she still didn’t feel “a majority” of the things being said about him were warranted because he has done good in her life.

Nevertheless, she said she wasn’t speaking up get back with him, as she said she hasn’t been in touch with him since August 30th. But, “just me on my journey, I just really want to do the right thing.”

“I would just really like to heal privately and be able to tell my story when I feel the need to tell my story,” she added.