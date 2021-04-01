MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton and her ex David Adefeso may have ended their relationship, but the drama between the former lovers continues.

According to TMZ, legal reps for Adefeso accused the singer of damaging his reputation by making alleged false statements of infidelity recently. The cease and desist was filed after Braxton tweeted, “He was cheating with his then assistant now cfo sine 2019,” in response to a Twitter user inquiring if they could their relationship could be restored.

Adefeso is reportedly asking for Braxton to delete the tweet, issue a retraction and refrain from speaking about him publicly. Along with flat out denying Braxton’s claims of cheating, Adefeso told TMZ that he is “disappointed” that his ex “continues to make fabricated accusations about our relationship and has now created a false narrative of an affair that never occurred.”

This is the latest in the ongoing saga between the former couple. After claiming she attacked him, Adefeso was granted a temporary restraining order against Braxton in September 2020. Hours after news of the restraining order went viral, reports accused Adefeso of abuse and of threatening to kill the singer in a murder-suicide plot during an altercation in his car. Neither Braxton nor Adefeso appeared in court, so the restraining order was ultimately dismissed.

Adefeso addressed the dispute that led to the restraining order in an Instagram post. “I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, domestic assault. I was attacked. I was driving on high speed and I was attacked, a blow to my neck, my jugular,” he explained. “For those of you who know medicine, the jugular is what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I was driving fast, I had to call my mom.”

The Love & War songstress denied those claims last fall while opening up about their relationship during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well. They were best friends,” she said. “And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him.”

In July 2020, Adefeso reported Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt to police officials. He claimed disputes with WeTV over the trailer for her then-forthcoming reality show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life played a role in Braxton’s attempt to take her life. She lauded him for his support at the time, only for their relationship to come crashing down months later.