LeToya Luckett Reveals She Slept In Her Car After Being Booted From Destiny’s Child: “I Was Uncomfortable For A Minute”

LeToya Luckett did a check in with fans on her Instagram Live over the weekend, and it was very fruitful for everybody watching. At one point, a fan asked her how she was able to move forward with her dreams after the disappointment of losing her spot in Destiny’s Child. She began a full live conversation with the young woman who asked the question, as she was seeking advice on whether or not to continue working in corporate America after her entrepreneurial efforts failed. Luckett admitted that when going it alone, it was a scary time for her. She was 18 and trying to find her way in Los Angeles. She said God called her to continue singing even when doing so left a bad taste in her mouth. He motivated her to keep standing alone, and the singer said it was “uncomfortable.” Being obedient to the journey God wanted her to be on took her to places she’d never imagined, including sleeping in her car and struggling to be able to afford food.

“I’m a tell you, during my journey, I was staying in people’s houses,” she said. “I’ve never told these stories before. I slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album. Not a lot of nights but a few.”

“Water jug, gallon of water when I was staying in a hotel and couldn’t really afford anything else. I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwaveable oodles and noodles. And I was like cooking them on the coffee pot in the hotel,” she continued before breaking into tears. “And then I went out for a role, my first role ever, which was Preacher’s Kid, and I got it. And that’s what got me out of that hotel. And from Preacher’s Kid, God aligned it that I met Tank. Went back and started doing my second album. Yeah. It was a lot. I was uncomfortable for a minute.”

She encouraged the young woman to continue to lean on God to figure out if she was on the right path, because it worked out for her.

“I’m glad I did. It was straight up me and God. That was it. It was me and God, period,” she said. “You have to be willing to just sometimes take a step back and be okay with being uncomfortable. You have to.”

Luckett has spoken about how she ended up building upon her relationship with God after “management made a decision” to axe her from DC. She and LaTavia Roberson were fired after they demanded new management for the group due to issues, including those pertaining to money, with Mathew Knowles.

“I started to build a relationship with God and I found comfort in that instead of comfort in trying to figure out what I wanted to do next,” she said. “I had to seek him first before I could make any moves.”