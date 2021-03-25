MadameNoire Featured Video

Things are on the mend between Tamar Braxton and her famous siblings. After unfollowing her sisters and her mother on Instagram last year, Braxton spilled the tea on what it will take for her to unblock and refollow them on social media.

The conversation began as part of a #StTamarsDay birthday live chat she had with fans on Twitter last week. One fan joked, “For #sttamrsday imma need you to unblock all your sisters,” to which the “Love & War” singer replied, “Let me talk to em all first baby… & let’s see if they want me too? I live [sic] my sisters forever no matter what.”

This need for space, even online, has been a long time coming for Braxton and her family.

In October, Braxton unfollowed all of her sisters and her mother after a clip of the ladies reacting to her recent suicide attempt was featured in the trailer for Season 7 of Braxton Family Values.

Braxton has been vocal about feeling exploited and mistreated by WE tv. She even alluded to her family being complicit in her mistreatment by allegedly reshooting scenes about her crisis after it actually happened.

“Remember @wetv said we have parted ways in August. I am no longer employed by them and they are STILL using me and my hurt to make a coin What show talks about old cast members,” she wrote on Twitter in October.

In July 2020, Braxton was hospitalized after attempting to overdose on pills and alcohol. Prior to her suicide attempt, she posted a cryptic message explaining her feelings of hopelessness. “I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs,” she wrote. “I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this. Please help me.”

Her sisters Trina and Towanda Braxton spoke out in the wake of criticism they received after her suicide attempt during an appearance on Fox Soul. Trina denied being complicit in the turmoil her baby sister experienced, claiming that they acted as “protectors of our sister” and only used their platform to explain how they were affected by the situation.

“All we want is for our sister to have peace and health and well-being and of course, our nephew Logan,” she said.

Trina also touched on being unfollowed by her sister, noting that it’s nothing new.

“She’s unfollowed us before. We don’t measure our family and our relationship with social media. We just don’t. That’s just what it is,” she said. “Even though she unfollowed us on social media doesn’t mean she doesn’t talk to us in real life. So people can have whatever perception they want to have.”

It’s good to see that the family is sorting out their issues regardless of whether or not they’re on each other’s timelines.