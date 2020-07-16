“I’m Not Fighting Nobody But The Devil”: New Trailer For Tamar Braxton’s “Get Ya Life” Peels Back Her Many Layers

The opening montage sequence for the teaser of of Tamar Braxton’s latest reality show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, shows all of the many multitudes that contribute to the makings of the youngest Braxton.

Many of Tamar’s fans and supporters have been salivating to see what the series will cover as it remains unclear on whether or not Tamar and her sisters will return to their long-running series, The Braxtons.

Get Ya Life, a six-episode series, will show Tamar, 43, as she juggles her singer career, co-parenting her seven-year old son Logan with her ex-husband, record exec, Vincent Herbert, and her romance with Nigerian entrepreneur, David Adefeso, 43.

In the trailer, exclusively shared by PEOPLE, we see a more vulnerable Tamar, but we also come across some familiar territory in the complicated way Tamar’s life and nuances have shown up on screen.

In one exchange, Tamar sits down with reality TV mogul, Mona Scott-Young, who also serves as Get Ya Life‘s executive producer. “All of these cameras, this is not like the other shows that you have done. I need you to commit to not shutting us out,” Scott-Young says. But later in the trailer we see a scene where Tamar does exactly that by asking the crew to leave her premises.

“I lost my family, I lost my dreams,” Braxton, tearfully replies to Scott-Young. “It’s time to give myself a shot.”

“This is a moment for you to get back in the driver seat of your life,” Scott-Young says.

“My goal is to win and I’m not going to stop,” Tamar says.