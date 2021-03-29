MadameNoire Featured Video

Meghan Markle is continuing to have jabs thrown her way — but this time instead of them being thrown by Piers Morgan, now they’re coming from his wife. As a journalist in her own right, Celia Walden recently shared her thoughts on all the ongoing drama and mentioned a mean-spirited nickname she has for the Duchess in the process.

As per the U.K. based outlet The Sun, Walden sarcastically highlighted her husband’s incessant commentary of the Dutchess as him being bitter about Markle ghosting him and not returning his affections. As the column that she’d written for The Telegraph (which can no longer be found) went on, she also shadily referred to Markle as “Me-gain” instead of by her first name which is Meghan.

“Apparently,” the except of Walden’s column began, “Piers’ stance can be boiled down to his ‘unrequited love’ for Me-gain, ever since she contacted him in 2016 and, clearly thinking he could be of use to her, asked him out for a drink before ghosting him when she moved on to bigger and better things.”

What’s worse is that this isn’t the first time Walden has shared her biting opinion of Markle. Following the airing of the latter and Prince Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah earlier this month, Walden wrote in a separate column for The Telegraph that Markle had put on a great “performance” during the two-hour special and that “Were Meghan Markle to be nominated at this year’s Oscars […] the Academy would have trouble choosing which clip best showcases her talent.”

Piers Morgan and his wife clearly don’t see how their continuous commentary on Markle only feeds the narrative that they’re obsessed with the Dutchess and can’t remain objective — despite the fact that they’re both journalists. What’s even weirder is that Walden probably didn’t even notice that in her latest attempt to jab Markle by referring to her as “Me-gain,” she slighted her own husband by writing that the Duchess ghosted him for “bigger and better things” — ie. her literal prince charming. Regardless of the chaos, Markle and Prince Harry have been fairly quiet since their big interview — but we do know the former might have had something to do with Morgan being dismissed from his hosting gig on the U.K.’s Good Morning Britain.