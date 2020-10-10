Meghan Markle Said Online Bullying She Experienced Was ‘Almost Unsurvivable’

Meghan Markle recently opened up about what it felt like to be the most bullied person online in 2019. During an interview on the “Teenager Therapy” podcast, Markle expressed how disheartening it was to know that people were attacking her online unprovoked.

“I’m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world ― male or female,” she said. “Eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave with a baby but what was able to be manufactured and churned out ― it’s almost unsurvivable.”

She added that disparaging comments online take a toll on a person’s mental health regardless of age.

“That’s so big you can’t even think of what that feels like,” Markle said. “Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or if you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

The podcast is hosted by five Loara High School students who described themselves as “stressed, sleep deprived, yet energetic.” This episode was released on October 10, 2020 to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

The Duchess of Sussex added that she and her husband, Prince Harry, have been dedicated to helping people understand how damaging it can be to one’s mental health to spread inaccurate, defaming information while trolling them in the process.

“Even though our experience is unique to us and obviously can seem very different to what people can experience on the day-to-day, it’s still a human experience ― and that’s universal,” she said.

She added: “We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt, we all know what it feels like to be isolated or othered.”

Mental health is something that the former royals are passionate about. When they read about the Teenage Therapy podcast on The New York Times, they reached out and requested to be on their show, Hello reported.

Listen to the episode on Spotify here.