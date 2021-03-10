MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday, we wrote about the origins of Piers Morgan’s beef with Meghan Markle. And from the words that came from his own mouth, the origin was entirely personal. In case you missed it, Morgan claims that Markle “ghosted” him after the two had a few drinks together.

When pundit Alex Beresford appeared on Morgan’s show, “Good Morning Britain,” he told Piers about himself. Morgan got so incensed about the suggestion that he was still butthurt by Meghan not wanting him that he exited the studio.

I doubt he recognized that at the time, he might not be back.

Later, that very same day, ITV released a statement saying, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Well, today, there’s a little bit more intel about the nature of those discussions.

On Monday, the day after her interview with Oprah aired—and hours later in Britain, Morgan said that he did not believe Meghan Markle had suffered from mental illness and had contemplated taking her own life. He just didn’t agree.

That’s a dangerous claim to make, doubting anyone’s account of their mental health when so many people around the world suffer silently.

If someone of Meghan Markle’s status would be questioned and condemned, what does that mean for the layperson who may be afraid to speak about their own mental health challenges?

The Guardian reported that Markle’s representatives reportedly filed a formal complaint with ITV about Morgan’s doubts.

But she was far from the only one. According to Deadline, UK media regulator Ofcom received more than 41,000 complaints about Monday’s episode of “Good Morning Britain.” It was the most complained about show on British television in 15 years.

And though he has stepped away from his post, spewing hatred. Morgan has doubled down on his doubts about Markle’s mental health—complete with a picture of Winston Churchill.

Whatever.

He can keep these trash opinions on the playground that is Twitter, instead of being backed by a respected network.

Good riddance.

Veronica Wells-Puoane is the culture editor at MadameNoire.com. She is the author of “Bettah Days” and You’ll Be All Write, a question and answer journal for Black women. She is also the creator of the website NoSugarNoCreamMag.