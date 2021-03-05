MadameNoire Featured Video

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that during her pre-surgery examination with Dr. Michael Obeng, there were masses found in Tessica Brown’s breasts.

During their consultation, Brown discussed getting lipo suction, a breast lift and beast implants. During the appointment, Brown underwent a mammogram, where they discovered lumps in her breast tissue.

Now, thankfully, Brown’s publicist told TMZ that the lumps were benign cysts (not cancerous) from a fibrocystic breast disease.

While it is not cancer, this disease comes with its own set of necessary care and concerns.

It could make it more difficult to identify cancerous cells that may develop in the breasts in the future. In order to mitigate her risk for malignant cells going undetected, Brown will have to undergo a mammogram every six months.

Dr. Obeng removed the cysts during his other work with Brown, where they were sent to the lab for testing.

Brown said that everything happens for a reason and the Gorilla Glue incident brought her to Dr. Obeng, where she could learn the truth about her full health.