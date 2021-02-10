MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like there might be a solution on the horizon for Tessica Brown, better known as Gorilla Glue Girl.

In our latest update, we reported that Brown had sought medical treatment at a local hospital. The staff there told her to use saline water and acetone to remove the glue from her hair.

The process appeared to be working, slowly but surely. She was able to remove the ponytail from her head. Still, Brown said that it burned too badly, both in the hospital and when she tried to do it at home for her to continue with it.

Thankfully, after a month of living like this, folks have not given up on her. He will reportedly use a medical grade glue remover to get rid of the Gorilla Glue.

Tessica flew into LAX today. Before take off, she asked her fans and followers to pray for traveling mercies.

Dr. Obeng estimates that the procedure will take 2-3 days to complete. The estimated cost for this procedure is $12,500. But apparently, Dr. Obeng felt so badly for Brown that he has decided to complete it for free.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that sources close to Brown claimed that she had intentions to sue Gorilla Glue for not properly labeling notating that their product was not suitable for hair. The bottle only notes that it should not be used on skin.

Since the reports of the lawsuit went public, Gorilla Glue has issued a statement, wishing Brown well in her quest to remove their product from her hair. Still, they clearly state that it should have never been used as it is meant to be used as a permanent solution.

We’re wishing her the best and hoping this is the solution she so desperately needs.