Last week, Tessica Brown, better known as Gorilla Glue Girl, went viral after she told the internet that when she learned she had run out of her normal Got2b Glue hairspray, she decided to use Gorilla Glue spray instead. As you might imagine, things didn’t end too well.

Recently, Brown, who shared her story on social media, has since gone viral as a result. At this point, celebrities like Loni Love, Sunny Hostin, and Chance The Rapper are rooting for a solution to her hair horror story and her recovery. Because at this point, it’s a medical issue.

Recently, Brown appeared on The Roz and Mocha Show to discuss the incident, the ridiculing and then supportive response from social media and where’s she’s at in terms of getting this glue out of her hair.

Tessica figured after using the Gorilla Glue in her hair, she figured she’d wash it out when she got home. As we all know now, that was not happening. Brown says that by the second week, she realized that this might be a permanent problem.

When she started to worry that this might be permanent

By the second week of me trying to wash it out, I got with my sisters, I got with my mom. Everybody was trying to give me different things to wash it out. But after that month passed, this is what made me take it to social media.

Dealing with the online bashing before people began to show genuine concern

People were like, ‘That’s what you get for being stupid. Now, look at you.’ I really, really felt some type of way. I only went to social media because I didn’t know what else to do and I figured somebody out there could tell me what to do because I didn’t know what to do to take it off.

Did she try to shave her hair off?

You can’t even get a razor under there.

What happened after the hospital visit…

When I got to the emergency room, they took all my vitals and they brought me straight to the back. When I get in the bed, they went and got nail polish remover, she got some saline water and they started on the back because I told her it wasn’t that much spray in the back because I really couldn’t see the back. When she started, it started to burn. So she took the saline water and tried to cool it off. But it burned so bad, my heart started beating too fast. She told me, it looked like she can do it but it’s going to take her at least 20 hours.

So I asked them, can I go home? At least I’d be home and I’d be comfortable, instead of laying in a hospital bed. They gave me some saline water, they gave me some nail polish remover and wipes to go home with. The thing is, every time we start, it burns extremely bad.

I really don’t want to shave my hair off but that will be the end result.

You can listen to the full interview, here.

Since the internet learned of Brown’s predicament, a GoFundMe has been set up in her name. The original goal was to raise $1, 500 for her treatment and healing.

At the time of publication, Brown has raised $8, 773.

She thanked those who wished her well today on her Instagram page, which has been verified since the incident gained national attention.

