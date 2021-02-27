MadameNoire Featured Video

After defeating one health scare, Tessica Brown is has been hit with another one.

Brown decided to get breast implants and abdominal liposuction and went to the same surgeon who removed the Gorilla Glue from her hair, Dr. Michael Obeng, for a pre-surgery examination, her. During the exam, Obeng found lumps in each of her breasts, TMZ reported. Gina Rodriguez, Brown’s manager, also told TMZ that Brown had a mammogram and it confirmed the presence of the masses. They have since been removed and are being tested for cancer.

Brown hasn’t commented about her current health situation on Instagram yet, but she is partnering with Dr. Obeng to give another woman the same type of mommy makeover she hopes to get. In her last Instagram post, she said women have until March 8 to enter a contest to win a chance to have a breast augmentation and liquid face lift done courtesy of Dr. Obeng.

Brown went viral after uploading a video to social media explaining that she had used Gorilla Glue spray after running out of Got2b Glued spray on her hair. She went to social media as a last resort after her hair was stuck in place for about a month. Dr. Obeng then removed the Gorilla Glue from her hair during a surgical procedure free-of-cost. Loni Love even offered to have a wig made for her.

After rising to fame because of her mistake, her children had to deal with being teased at school, something that hurt Brown to watch.

“I had to tell my little girls when they went to school, ‘If anybody tries to tell y’all something about that, don’t worry about it. You know it’s not me’,” she told The Root. “My second little girl, she came home and she looked at me and then fell into my arms crying. She said the little boys [at school] were singing the ‘Gorilla Glue song’ and they were singing it in her face. I told her the next time they sing it, learn the words. Sing it with them. So after I told that to her, I go into the bathroom. Now I’m crying because I’m the reason they’re making fun of my baby.”