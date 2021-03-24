Creating a calming nighttime routine at the end of your day can be a great way to implement self-care and take a much-needed moment of relaxation from the busyness of everyday life. That being said, Madame Noire got the chance to hear from wellness expert Kelsey Patel on easy ways you can use five products from Love, Beauty, and Planet’s new BELOVED line to recenter and find wholeness when the day comes to an end. The line comes in over seven different unique scent combinations which can be found at your local Target — but to get the most out of Kelsey’s tips which are shared down below, try them out using the brand’s Lavender & Hyssop Collection.

Remember, self-care is important — you can’t pour from an empty cup!

If you’re into bath bombs, Patel shared that one way to have a relaxing and unwinding experience at the end of your day is to get into the tub with Love, Beauty, and Planet’s Bath Bomb as you listen to some relaxing music. For her, “putting this lavender bath bomb in the bath during evening hours and playing incredibly soothing and soft sounds like binaural beats or reiki healing music” is a great way to find some zen. Having low lighting, burning a candle, or opening a window for some fresh air are all ways you can make the moment into a ritual — and Patel added that “infusing the water with an intention prior to getting in really gives one full permission to clear and release the day while letting the relaxing lavender do its work in helping your body and mind.”

As she suggested, “laying out pajamas and brewing a healing cup of detox dandelion or calming chamomile tea” will give your bath time added bonuses.