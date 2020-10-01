10 Practices For A Better Night’s Sleep

Sleep is essential to both our mental and physical health. As the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute points out, sleep deficiency can have immediate detrimental effects or it can damage health over time. Further, our ability, or inability, to get sufficient sleep has a significant impact on how we function in our daily lives.

While it is recommended that adults average between seven to nine hours of sleep per night, according to the CDC, 1 in 3 adults are not getting enough sleep. If you happen to be among that 33 percent, here are ten practices that may help you to sleep more soundly at night.

Avoid caffeine late in the day

Though it can be tempting to grab a second cup of coffee after lunch to help with the afternoon slump, you may come to regret it at night. The effects of caffeine can last for five hours or more, thus keeping you awake when you desire sleep the most.