Sharon Osbourne’s future with “The Talk” remains unclear, but “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dr. Wendy Osefo says that she’s ready to fill the 68-year-old talk show host’s seat.

“So I hear @TheTalkCBS may be having an open seat soon,” Osefo tweeted last Tuesday. “Who can connect me with the right person to fill that seat?”

The political commentator then repurposed the tweet, sharing it as a screenshot on Instagram along with a caption that reads “God’s plan.”

Closed mouths don’t get fed, so we respect Dr. Osefo boldly speaking up and showing interest in the seat. When we last spoke to her in December ahead of the explosive “Real Housewives of Potomac,” she discussed wanting to leave her professorship to pursue her passion for pop culture and political commentary.

“Giving people information in a way that they understand is my passion. At the very core of me, that is my passion. I feel as though the traditional sense of the professorship has a lot of added things that a lot of people don’t see,” Wendy said before going on to list the often overlooked aspects of teaching such as lesson planning, grading, and advising students. “I wanted to just get that back and see if the traditional sense of being a professor is something that I wanted to do as opposed to the simplistic sense of just informing people. Being a commentator is informing people. You’re informing people of how policies and politics impact them and you know it’s not about being a political commentator. I think that for me, I just have a passion for pop culture and politics and I would love to do something where I can bring both of those worlds together in a way that is not so strict.”

Would you like to see Dr. Wendy on “The Talk”?