Professor And Political Analyst Dr. Wendy Osefo On Joining Real Housewives of Potomac: “I’m Not Hiding Anything”

Next month, “Real Housewives of Potomac” will return to Bravo for its fifth season, and judging by the preview, viewers are in for more than a little bit of drama.

“It’s going to be a really good season with a lot of twists and turns,” newcomer Dr. Wendy Osefo told MadameNoire. “Friendships are going to be started but they’re also going to be broken.”

Of course, anytime there’s a new housewife on the block, you can guarantee she will be tested by some of the cattier women in the pack, but if the trailer offers an accurate portrayal of what’s to come, Dr. Osefo is built to run with the best of them.

“Wendy is Black Girl Magic personified,” Candiace Dillard gushes in the trailer. “She could read a book, honey, and she could read you down.”

Dr. Osefo wears many hats. In addition to her newfound stardom as a reality television star, the wife and mother of three works as a professor at Johns Hopkins University and serves as a political analyst. For this reason, she was reluctant about joining the cast when the opportunity presented itself.

“It is a lot to juggle all of that stuff,” she said. “I did not jump at it at all. I prayed about it. I asked all of my loved ones. The truth of the matter is I have so much going on. I work in what is considered a relatively serious field.”

What eventually swayed Osefo’s decision was her commitment to authenticity.

“At the end of the day, they approached me and I said, ‘I live my life authentically.’ Whether it be as a commentator or a professor, one of the things I pride myself on is being completely honest,” she shared. “I said to myself, ‘I’m not hiding anything so this will just show the world what I really am.’ That being said, you only live once so I YOLO’d.”

As for whether or not she’s concerned about how she’ll be received by her students after appearing on the forthcoming season of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dr. Osefo had this to say:

“Every semester, without fail, I walk into the classroom and I have a student who says, ‘When is the professor coming and I look at them and say, ‘Hmm, I don’t know. When is the professor coming.’ And I say that to say that I often do not represent that traditional professor stereotype. I’m okay with that. Whether it’s my nails, whether it’s my hair.”

She went on:

“I have always been a nontraditional professor. It’s important for people to know that professorship doesn’t mean a white man in a tweed jacket. We come in different forms. We come in different shapes.”

Season five of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premieres on Bravo Sunday, August 2 at 9/8c. Check out the trailer below