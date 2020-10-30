Bravo Stars And Celebs Appear In “Our Vote Counts” Special For Important Conversation On Race In America

Bravo will continue its conversation on race by releasing the second installment of a pivotal Race in America conversation series.

In the 90-minute special, E! host Nina Parker will discuss the importance of the Black vote in the upcoming presidential election as well as how to stay engaged on a local level. Ten Bravo stars will join Parker in the discussion and will offer perspective on their lived experiences as Black people in America as well as a plan to band together as a collective.

The special is produced for Bravo by Lauren Grace Media with Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran serving as executive producers. Kandi Burruss is also an executive producer.

Featured panelist include Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Britten Cole from Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Zuri Hall from Access Hollywood, Dr. Heavenly Kimes from Married to Medicine, Dr. Damon Kimes from Married to Medicine, Tamica Lee from Southern Charm New Orleans, Jon Moody from Southern Charm New Orleans, Wendy Osefo from RHOP, Barry Smith from Southern Charm New Orleans, and Justin Sylvester from E! News.

The group will also focus on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, racial injustices in America and the systemic oppression which lead to our fight in the modern civil rights movement we are living in.

“Today more than ever, so many people think that their vote does not matter, executive producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran said in a joint statement. “If we have learned anything in 2020, it is that the decisions made in government affect us all, and the politicians who make those decisions can be voted in or out. This is why we wanted to do Race In America: Our Vote Counts. Each vote counts and we need viewers to understand why.”

The broadcast will air on Sunday, November 1 at 10 PM EST and will also be simulcast on E! Network.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgjD-GwdfIw