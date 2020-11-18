Madamenoire Featured Video

If you’ve watched any of the Real Housewives franchises, you know that the cast members have a tendency to brag about things they want the public to note. Kenya Moore talks about how her hair is real. Kandi wants y’all to know she’ll always be able to keep or create a job. Sharee Whitfileld spent several seasons telling us all about Chateau Sharee. Phaedra Parks wanted us all to peep her donkey booty.

And on the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dr. Wendy Osefo brags about her degrees, all four of them.

As you might imagine, it irritates her cast members.

But during a recent interview with Jezebel, Dr. Wendy shared that she’s confident in her decision to speak about her educational accomplishments.

See what she had to say below.

“This show is predicated on women coming on talking about how many cars they have. I mean, a couple of episodes ago, you had one of my cast members (Ashley Darby) talking about ‘I’m already married to a millionaire.’ No one said anything. But I come on this platform and I say there’s such thing as financial wealth but there’s also such thing as educational wealth.

I was dragged more for celebrating my educational achievements than an individual who violently attacked another cast member.

…I hope that with every one of us that comes into this, we make it a part of our everyday story because people need to know that just because we occupy these spaces does not make us any different than any of these other women. Nor does it make us any better. If nothing else, I want us to humanize people no matter what their profession is.”

You can check out her full interview over at Jezebel.