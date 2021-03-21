MadameNoire Featured Video

The Talk was scheduled to return to our TV sets on March 22, 2021 but that won’t be happening this week. According to Page Six, the talk show’s hiatus has been extended for a second time. This second extension comes after more allegations of racism were made against Sharon Osbourne.

After a heated debate between Sharon Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood where Osbourne defended Piers Morgan, fellow host Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained to the human resources department.

“They said they don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment, and this complaint launched the investigation,” a source told Page Six.

Former host Holly Robinson-Peete also came forward and spoke about racist remarks Osbourne made about her during her time as a host in 2010.

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk … then I was gone,” she tweeted. “I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co-host who remained calm & respectful because … she HAD to.”

Former host Leah Remini told journalist Yashar Ali that Osbourne also made racist comments about Julie Chen, who left The Talk in 2018.

“I mean, who the f*** does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” Remini recalled that Osbourne said.

Remini said also referred to her as “wonton.”

A source from CBS told Page Six that “everyone is in limbo and wants this to be over” regarding the controversy.

“There’s still no clear understanding of what the outcome is going to be. They have to thoroughly look into all of this stuff. There’s a lot of new leadership and they don’t want to repeat the days of Les Moonves where things were often ignored and let go. They’re looking into all of the allegations.”