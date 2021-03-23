There are many things Americans are excited to have return to normal (or something close to that) once vaccines are doled out. A regular in-person wedding is certainly one of them. And it appears we forgive and forget rather quickly since as recently as four months ago, we had stories of 55-person weddings causing seven COVID-19-related deaths. But now, with at-risk and other priority groups going to the front of the line for the vaccine, it seems like there is some light at the end of the tunnel. That could be why Massachusetts, for example, recently greenlit indoor gatherings of 100 people to go into effect March 22. In some areas of Colorado, indoor venues can host 175 people. Maryland is allowing 100 percent capacity in retail spaces, gyms, bars, and more. You can see a state-by-state breakdown of recently lifted restrictions here.

All in all, it seems like things are back on for wedding season 2021. If you think of when wedding season traditionally is, we’re looking at late spring to early fall. A lot can and will change during that time. By early fall, perhaps most of the country, if willing, could be vaccinated. But what about those late spring weddings? Young healthy people, and those who aren’t essential workers, might struggle to get vaccinated in time. June weddings might fall right in between the first and second shot for others, making it a tricky time period. Wedding regulations will continue to fluctuate, so we spoke to Jeffra Trumpower, Senior Creative Director at WeddingWire, about what that means for betrothed couples.

Lean on your vendors

Trumpower reminds couples that their wedding vendors, as part of their job, should be up to date on current guidelines in the area, so grooms and brides-to-be can lean on them for answers. “While social distancing and gathering restrictions vary from location to location, couples should continue to work with their team of vendors to incorporate health and safety measures, including social distancing, as well as different event formats and guest experiences to safely host a wedding,” she says. “It’s also important for couples to keep in mind that vaccines are still rolling out, and as such, the timing around when guidelines and safety measures will be lifted or changed is unknown.”